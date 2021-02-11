Toews (foot) will practice Thursday if medically cleared, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Toews, who's missed three games, has been on injured reserve since early last week. Like teammate Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), who could also practice Thursday, Toews benefitted from the team being in COVID-19 protocol. As such, he'll miss fewer games than the seven or eight that was estimated at the time of his injury. Colorado's schedule resumes Sunday against Vegas, but there's doubt introduced after the Golden Knights cancelled Wednesday's practice session due to COVID-19 protocols.