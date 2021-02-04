Toews (foot) is expected to resume skating this weekend, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Toews, who missed the last three games due to the injury, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. If he's one the ice by this weekend, there's a chance he could be ready to come off IR when eligible next Tuesday at home against Arizona.
