Toews was credited with a goal during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Toews was credited with his 11th goal of the season on an own-goal that got past Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin. Despite the flukey nature of the goal, Toews now has points in three straight contests, totaling a goal and four points to go along with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes, and 11 shots.
