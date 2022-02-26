Toews notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Toews helped out on a Gabriel Landeskog goal to get the Avalanche on the board in the second period. The defenseman also set up Andre Burakovsky's go-ahead marker in the third. Toews' two-assist game gives him five helpers in his last five outings. He's up to 39 points, 97 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-42 rating through 41 contests as one of the league's top two-way blueliners.