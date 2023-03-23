Toews scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Toews logged 28:16 of ice time in this contest with Cale Makar (lower body) sidelined. Toews has two goals over his last three games after going 16 contests without scoring. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to six tallies, 38 points (three on the power play), 141 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 80 hits and a plus-30 rating through 68 appearances.