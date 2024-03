Toews recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Toews earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 16 by helping out on goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Casey Mittelstadt in the second period. Over his last seven outings, Toews has a goal and six helpers. The defenseman is up to 39 points, 128 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-24 rating through 66 appearances this season.