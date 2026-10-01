Toews logged two power-play assists and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

With this performance, Toews already has more points with the man advantage in 2026-27 than he did in all of 2025-26, when he was limited to a single power-play goal. He's rarely been a big producer in that scenario, but last year was a bad one by most metrics for the veteran blueliner, who was limited to just 24 points in 68 regular-season appearances. Toews' main value comes from playing alongside Cale Makar at even strength as well as his individual ability to carry a strong plus-minus rating. Given his prominent role on a strong team, Toews should be able to bounce back to around the 40-point mark if he can avoid injuries. He may not carry as much fantasy value as he used to since his non-scoring production has steadily declined in recent years.