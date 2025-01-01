Toews scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Toews ended his 21-game goal drought with a second-period tally. The defenseman had also gone five contests without a point entering Tuesday's action. While the lack of offense is frustrating for fantasy managers, Toews is unlikely to slip out of a top-four role thanks to his defensive work. He has two goals, 12 assists, 55 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances. It's been a down year for the 30-year-old blueliner, who has been more of a depth defenseman in fantasy rather than a solid No. 2 or 3.
