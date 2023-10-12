Toews posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Toews set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Toews continues to play second fiddle to Cale Makar on the Avalanche's blue line, but there's enough power in this offense for both defensemen to be productive. Last season, Toews produced 50 points, 138 blocked shots and a plus-39 rating over 80 contests, and a similar season is wholly possible in 2023-24.