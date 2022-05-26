Toews notched an assist, logged six hits and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Toews saw a shot attempt tipped in by Gabriel Landeskog at 4:02 of the second period. After opening the series with no points in three games, Toews has a goal and an assist in his last two outings. The defenseman has picked up seven points, 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating in nine playoff contests this year as he continues to play a strong two-way game on the top pairing.