Toews produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Toews helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Toews has one assist, a plus-4 rating, five shots on net and two blocked shots through two postseason contests. The steady defenseman will likely work in a top-four role with power-play time on the second unit.