Toews logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Toews has a helper in three of the last four games. The 29-year-old defenseman has put up steady offense this season with 18 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances. He's also logged 50 blocked shots and 26 hits while playing on the top pairing. Toews isn't going to lead a fantasy blue line, but he can be a strong part of the supporting cast.