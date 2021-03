Toews notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Toews set up the second of Valeri Nichushkin's two goals, which came in overtime. The 27-year-old Toews has amassed 10 points, 38 blocked shots, 34 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 games. Expect the Canadian blueliner to continue working in a top-four role.