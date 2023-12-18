Toews recorded a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

With Cale Makar (lower body) out for the last two games, Toews has seen a larger power-play role. He made good on it Sunday with the secondary helper on a Mikko Rantanen tally. Toews snapped a three-game point drought, and he's now at 16 points, 54 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 31 outings. While those are solid numbers for a top-four blueliner, his point production and plus-minus are both a bit worse than the level he's established over the last couple of seasons.