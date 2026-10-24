Toews scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Toews opened the scoring 1:08 into the game. The 32-year-old defenseman already has three goals this season, matching his total from 68 regular-season outings a year ago. He's up to nine points, 16 shots, six blocked shots, five hits, six PIM and a plus-10 rating over 11 appearances in 2026-27. It sure looks like a bounce-back season for Toews, who continues to fill a top-pairing role alongside Cale Makar.