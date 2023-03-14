Toews supplied two assists in Monday's 8-4 victory over Montreal.
Toews has four goals and 36 points in 63 games this season. The 29-year-old's offensive pace is significantly down from 2021-22, when he finished with 13 goals and 57 points in 66 contests. Toews was held off the scoresheet in seven of his previous eight outings.
