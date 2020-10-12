Toews was acquired by the Avalanche from the Islanders on Monday in exchange for second-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

Toews put together a solid sophomore campaign, as he set career highest in games (68), goals (six) and assists (22). In addition to his even-strength production, the 25-year-old blueliner averaged 2:14 of power-play ice time and tallied six of his 28 points with the man advantage. Toews should have the inside track on a spot in the lineup but will have to stave off challenges from Conor Timmins (undisclosed) and Bowen Byram.