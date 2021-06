Toews recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Toews earned the secondary assist on Tyson Jost's first-period goal. The 27-year-old Toews has a helper in each of the last two games and four in six playoff contests overall. The defenseman has added eight shots on goal, six blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.