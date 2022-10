Toews had an assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots over 19:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Toews recorded the secondary assist on Andrew Cogliano's first-period goal that put the Avalanche on top. The defenseman is coming off a career season, having posted 57 points in 66 games. In addition to his status on the top blueline pair with Cale Makar, Toews also runs with the second power-play unit, getting 2:10 TOI on the man advantage.