Toews logged a power-play assist, six blocked shots, three hits, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Toews has a goal and four helpers over 11 games in December. The 29-year-old defenseman set up the third of Nathan MacKinnon's four goals in Thursday's win, which was dominated by the Avalanche's top line and first power-play unit. Toews continues to offer solid scoring for a blueliner with 17 points (four on the power play), 59 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances in a top-pairing role.