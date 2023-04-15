Toews had a goal and an assist in Colorado's 4-3 win over Nashville on Friday.

Toews opened the scoring early in the first period and then assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's goal to push the Avalanche up 2-0. He's been held off the scoresheet only once over his last seven contests, giving him a goal and 10 points in that span. Toews has finished the regular season with seven goals and 50 points in 80 appearances.