Toews scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings. He added three hits, two blocked shot and two penalty minutes.

Toews sealed the win with an empty-net goal from his own end. It was his eighth goal of the season and fourth in 11 games since the Avalanche resumed play following a COVID-induced pause in late December. The defenseman needs one more goal to tied his career high set last year in 53 games.