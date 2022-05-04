Toews scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Toews gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead just 22 seconds after Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring early in the first period. This tally snapped an eight-game goal drought for Toews, who missed five of the Avalanche's last seven games due to an undisclosed injury and rest. The defenseman had a fantastic year with 57 points in 66 outings, and he'll continue to log top-four minutes in the playoffs.