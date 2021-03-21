Toews had a goal on his lone shot on net and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over Minnesota.

While all eyes were on Nathan MacKinnon, who cruised into the zone on the right wing, Toews moved in from the blue line on the left and took a nifty pass from MacKinnon to deposit his fifth goal of the season past the Kaapo Kahkonen's blocker. The marker ended a 14-game goal drought for Toews, although the blueliner had nine assists and 34 shots during that stretch. He's up to 17 points in 26 games.