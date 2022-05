Toews scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Toews' unassisted tally at 4:26 of the second period was the Avalanche's third goal in a span of 4:53. The 28-year-old defenseman hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the first three games of the second-round series versus the Blues. In eight postseason outings, he's picked up four goals, two helpers, 25 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while playing top-pairing minutes.