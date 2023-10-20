Toews scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Toews found the back of the net in the second period for his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a productive start to the year with three points, seven shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over four appearances. While his power-play time is minimal on the second unit, he continues to impress with his play in all zones at even strength.