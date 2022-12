Toews scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Toews tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period marker. The defenseman hadn't scored in the last 15 games, though he had a solid eight assists in that span. He's seen his offense regress after a fantastic 57-point campaign last year. Toews has two goals, 15 assists, 44 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests this season.