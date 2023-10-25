Toews logged an assist and one shot on goal over 22:52 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Islanders.

Both Toews and Mikko Rantanen were credited with assists, but the goal was all Cale Makar. During an offensive foray, a pass slipped by Makar at the point. As Makar gathered the loose puck in the neutral zone, Toews watched his blue line partner head toward the net, skate around several Islanders, then lift a backhander past Ilya Sorokin. It was the third assist and fourth point for Toews, who has the pleasure of being paired with one of the game's best players.