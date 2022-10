Toews produced an assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Toews set up Bowen Byram's first-period tally in the contest. The 28-year-old Toews has collected an assist in each of the first two games of the season, continuing his high-scoring ways from a year ago. He'll likely see time on the top defensive pairing and second power-play unit -- 12 of his 57 points in 66 games last year came with the man advantage.