Toews had an assist, three shots on net, one block and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Toews broke up a Nashville foray and cleared the zone to Mikko Rantanen who set up Nathan MacKinnon for the Avalanche's lone score. The top-pair defenseman hit the scoresheet for the third straight game and has three goals and three assists over the last nine contests. Through 62 games, Toews has 11 goals, 24 assists, 118 shots, 93 blocks, 56 hits and 16 PIM.