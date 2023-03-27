Toews had a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 22:18 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Arizona.
Toews was the secondary helper on Val Nichushkin's second-period, power-play tally. The blueliner has four power-play points for the season and two in the last three games.
