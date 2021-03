Toews posted a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Toews had the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Toews has racked up a goal and nine assist through 14 games in March. For the season, he has a steady 18 points, 66 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 29 contests. He's in good shape to at least match the 28 points he produced in 68 outings last year.