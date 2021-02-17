Toews had two shots on net, one hit and six blocked shots over a team-high 26:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Toews and the rest of the top four defenders needed to double-up on shifts, as the Avalanche lost Dennis Gilbert (facial injury) early in the first period. After missing three games due to a foot injury and an extended layoff due to a pause in Colorado's season, Toews has averaged 26:22 in the two games since his return to game action, an indication he's back to full strength.