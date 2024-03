Toews logged an assist, three shots on net and two blocks in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit.

Toews stretched his point streak to five games early in the first period with the primary assist on the first of Cale Makar's three goals. A third consecutive 50-point season seems unlikely -- Toews needs 13 points over the final 18 games -- but he's still among the top-20 defensemen in scoring.