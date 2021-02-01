Toews will miss 7-10 days with a foot injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

There was concern that Toews could be out for an extended period, but his currentl timetable isn't quite as bleak. Based on the 7-10 day estimate, the 26-year-old blueliner will miss at least the next four games and could return as early as Feb. 9 against Arizona. He's tallied five points in eight games this season.