Toews recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

There was plenty of offense to go around Friday, and Toews got his with an assist on Joonas Donskoi's tally in the third period. Toews sweetened his stat line with the eighth and final goal just 2:54 after Donskoi's marker. A solid two-way blueliner, the 26-year-old Toews has two points and three blocked shots through his first two appearances with the Avs. He produced 28 points in 68 outings with a much more defensive Islanders team last year.