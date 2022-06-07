Toews scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Toews sparked the Avalanche's third-period surge with a goal just 31 seconds into the frame. The 28-year-old finished the four-game series versus the Oilers with a goal and four helpers while logging his usual top-pairing minutes alongside Cale Makar. Toews is up to five goals, eight assists, 34 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 14 postseason outings.