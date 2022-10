Toews (undisclosed) is not at practice Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Toews went to the locker room on numerous occasions during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg and was medically evaluated Thursday. The talented defenseman was replaced in practice Friday by J.P. Compher on the second power-play unit. Toews has three assists in four games this season and should be considered questionable at best for Friday night's game versus Seattle.