Toews had a goal, an assist, two shots on net and one blocked shot in Saturdays' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Toews assisted on Nathan McKinnon's coast-to-coast goal in the second period, then potted the game-winning gino in the third. The points were Toews' first since he returned from a foot injury. The blueliner has four goals, three assists and 22 shots through 11 games.