Toews had a power-play assist, one hit, one blocked shot and two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Coyotes.

Toews and Nathan MacKinnon tag-teamed to set up Mikko Rantanen's third-period, power-play goal to give Colorado a 7-3 lead. The man-advantage assist was his sixth point on the power play, tying his career high set in 68 games last season, and gives Toews 20 points in 32 games. A defenseman can be a useful fantasy contributor on an explosive team like the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 3.63 goals per game and are tied for fourth with 30 power-play markers.