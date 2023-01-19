Toews registered two assists in a 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.

Toews extended his point streak to three games, and he has five helpers over that span. That puts him up to three goals and 25 points in 41 games this season. He entered the contest averaging 1:36 of power-play ice time, but with Cale Makar (undisclosed) unavailable Wednesday, Toews logged 3:39 with the man advantage against the Flames. The 28-year-old is likely to continue to play a significant role on the power play for as long as Makar is injury.