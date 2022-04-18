Toews (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's matchup with the Capitals and will stay back in Denver for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jared Bednar didn't seem concerned about Toews' injury but the fact that he is facing at least a four-game absence certainly should be a red flag for fantasy players. Without the blueliner in the lineup, Bowen Byram should see an uptick in ice time, including with the No. 2 power-play unit where he can offer top-half fantasy value.