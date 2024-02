Toews logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Toews struggled around the All-Star break, but he's picked up four points over his last seven outings to get back on track. The defenseman helped out on a Joel Kiviranta tally in the first period of Tuesday's win. Toews has 33 points, 113 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-11 rating through 60 contests this season while logging top-pairing minutes.