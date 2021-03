Toews produced three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Toews' second assist came on a power-play goal by Nathan MacKinnon in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The big outing lifted Toews' point total to 16 in 25 contests. The 27-year-old blueliner has added a plus-13 rating, 52 shots, 46 blocked shots and four power-play points.