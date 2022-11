Toews scored a goal on three shots and had an assist over 22:52 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Finland.

The Avalanche finished up a successful two-game sweep of Columbus, and Toews was involved in both wins. After logging a pair of assists Friday, he scored his first goal of the season on a pretty feed from Nathan MacKinnon. Toews has points in three straight and hit the scoresheet in six of nine games played.