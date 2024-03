Toews notched an assist and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Toews has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The defenseman set up Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally midway through the first period. Toews is up to 36 points, 118 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-17 rating through 63 outings. He's a little behind his scoring pace in previous years, but the 30-year-old has put together another solid campaign in a top-pairing role.