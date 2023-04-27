Toews logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 5.

Toews was back on the top pairing with Cale Makar (suspension) out. The 29-year-old Toews is up to one goal, four assists, nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating through five playoff contests. He'll continue to see time in a top-four role, though Makar's return for Friday's Game 6 likely means Toews will head back to the second power-play unit.