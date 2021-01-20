Toews scored a power-play goal and blocked six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Toews got it done at both ends of the ice, converting on a Samuel Girard pass for the Avalanche's second goal. The six blocked shots allowed Toews to lead the team in that metric, making life a little easier for goalie Philipp Grubauer. The 26-year-old Toews has been everything the Avalanche could have asked for, as he has three points in as many games to go with nine blocks this year. He's also locked in as a top-pairing defenseman with a plus-2 rating.