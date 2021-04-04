Toews posted an assist, two PIM and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.
Toews had the secondary helper on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Toews is up to 21 points, 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 34 contests. It took him 68 games last year to produce 28 points, so it's safe to say Toews has enjoyed a breakout year, his first with the Avalanche.
