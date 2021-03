Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Toews had a helper on Mikko Rantanen's opening tally in the second period. In seven appearances in March, Toews has five assists. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 47 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 22 contests.